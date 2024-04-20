‘Kingdom Come: Deliverance II’ (‘KCD’) will be “twice as big” as its predecessor.

The upcoming role-playing-game was officially revealed by Warhorse Studios - the developer behind the title - yesterday (18.04.24) and have now promised fans the next instalment in the series will feature roughly double the content when compared to the first game.

Speaking to IGN, Warhorse Studios spokesperson Tobias Stolz-Zwilling said: “Theoretically, being twice the size could mean anything—map size, number of quests, new features … and I believe that the answer includes bit of everything.

“Yes, we have two maps now, each approximately the size of the first game. Yes, we will, of course, have more quests, cutscenes, random encounters and the like. And yes, while we revamped some of the known features from ‘KCD I', we have also added a few cool new things that people were missing, like crossbows and the blacksmithing minigame.

“If you know how we handle our features, then you can be sure everything we added is based on our desire to create deep and engaging mechanics.”

Tobias added the biggest challenge posed to the studio was fleshing out the sprawling Bohemian city of Kuttenberg.

He explained: “Kuttenberg is a huge metropolitan city that at the time competed with Prague (the capital of the kingdom) – probably even outshined it in most aspects.

“In ‘KCD II’, we don’t spawn NPCs [non-playable characters] —everyone has their home, job, fun activities, and so on. So you can imagine that a city that now has hundreds of NPCs populating it—with all the features I mentioned—is a challenge in itself.

“ As a little fun fact… we ran out of beds for people in the city, so some need to leave the city by night and populate the outside areas to find shelter.

“But generally, Kuttenberg is an important silver mining city, and a big part of the ‘KCD II’ questline takes place there so players can really look forward to a huge playground of mystery, excitement, adventure but also danger!”

‘Kingdom Come: Deliverance II’ will be launching later in 2024 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.