OJ Simpson’s Bank of America credit card is being auctioned.

The acquitted double-murder suspect died aged 76 on 10 April in Las Vegas after losing a prostate cancer battle, and memorabilia collector Jonathan Lepore is now selling the late NFL player’s plastic at Goldin Auctions.

He told TMZ he bought the card, which expired in January 2023, on eBay last summer for $70.

The outlet said: “Jonathan planned to gift the card to his pal’s dad, who apparently used to chill with OJ and Nicole Brown Simpson in the Hamptons during the 1980s and early ’90s.

“But he tells us he hadn’t bumped into him since... and forgot he even had it – until, that is, the news of OJ’s passing over a week ago jogged his memory.”

Goldin founder and CEO Ken Goldin told TMZ: “With OJ’s recent passing, this card is a small piece of that story and we could see some exciting numbers at auction.”

Sports merchandise collector Jonathan has listed the card for $140 on online auction marketplace Goldin with a long description of Simpson’s journey from NFL hero to actor and then murder suspect.

Simpson was arrested in 1994 for the knife slaughter of his ex-wife Nicole Brown, 35, and her 25-year-old waiter friend Ron Goldman at her Los Angeles home.

He was sensationally cleared of the murders after a blockbuster 11-month ‘Trial of the Century’ in criminal court – but later found liable for the horrific knife murders in a civil case that ended in him being ordered to pay $33.5 million in compensation.

The card has slight wear and tear and small spots of light discoloration – and hasn’t been signed on the reverse by Simpson.

Jonathan will not personally cash in on 100 per cent the sale of the card as he is apparently planning to donate 10 per cent of the final sale proceeds to the National Network to End Domestic Violence.

The auction, which ends on Friday (26.04.24) comes after Simpson’s Ford Bronco – used in his infamous 1994 slow-speed car chase with police before he was arrested for Nicole and Ron’s murders – may soon again be going up for sale.

The white vehicle was part of one of the most notorious episodes in American history when, on 17 June, 1994, Simpson used it to flee with his friend Al Cowlings after he was ordered to surrender to police five days after the stabbings of Nicole and Ron – not stopping until 90 minutes later, with 95 million viewers tuning in to watch the chase while supporters flocked to the road to cheer on the ex-athlete.

Its three owners, Simpson’s former agent Michael Gilbert and two friends of Al’s, are hoping to make at least $1.5m through a public or private sale, telling reporters they have had sudden spikes in interest in purchasing the vehicle in the wake of Simpson’s death.