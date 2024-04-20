Dua Lipa revelled in “doing research” on herself when she was single.

The 28-year-old singer, who is said to have been dating actor Callum Turner, 34, since January – and whose exes include Bella and Gigi Hadid’s 24-year-old model brother Anwar – added her track ‘Training Season’ released in February is a reflection on a string of dates and long-term relationships, mostly set up by her friends.

She told Elle about dating and the song: “As long as everyone knows where they stand, then you’re good.

“I was like, ‘Okay, I’m going to write down what I want.’

“The power of manifestation and writing things into existence with the power of words. When you know your worth, you know what you want and what you don’t want.”

Dua added how she enjoyed her single days: “I was talking about this with one of my dancers today, because she was going through a breakup – when I was single, I didn’t wish it away.

“You learn so much about yourself, you know, whether it’s going on a date or spending that time alone.

“In the silence, you figure out who you really are. In the grand scheme of things, I was doing research.”

Dua released ‘Training Season’ on 15 February as the second single from her upcoming third studio album ‘Radical Optimism’.

She premiered the song at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards before its release, with the track peaking at number four on the UK Singles Chart and number six on the Billboard Global 200.

The reflective song also reached the top 10 in countries including Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Ireland, Lebanon, Luxembourg and New Zealand.

Dua, who has also dated French filmmaker Romain Gavras, 42, took her romance with Callum public in February by holding hands with the actor at a BAFTAs party in London.

He’s so far starred in the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ series and the TV mini-series ‘War and Peace’ and was a model before becoming an actor.

The couple were first romantically linked in January, when Dua came to support Callum at the afterparty for the premiere of his TV show ‘Masters of the Air’, in which he stars alongside Austin Butler and Barry Keoghan.