Kirsten Dunst gets so busy being a mum her shower time is no longer “sacred”.

The actress, 41, has added she gets so rushed off her feet juggling a career with looking after her two sons Ennis, five, and two-year-old James – who she has with her 36-year-old actor husband Jesse Plemons – she spends what little time she gets alone watching trashy TV.

Kirsten, who is currently on the big screen playing a conflict photographer in ‘Civil War’, told People: “When everyone is asleep, and I can watch the shows I want like ‘The Bachelor’.

“But honestly not even a shower is sacred at this point. Nothing is.”

Kirsten added when asked to describe her last “perfect” day off: “When you have two kids, you never have a day off.

“Right now it’s being on a plane with no Wi-Fi. And people bring you food. That feels like a spa day for a mom.”

Kirsten also showed how hectic her life is by saying she ends up falling asleep if she tries staying up late.

She said when asked to describe the last late night she stayed up past her usual bedtime: “Last night again because it was my husband’s birthday and the premiere.

“I couldn’t tell you until what time. I just passed out.”

Kirsten also used her chat with People to open up about her belief in “signs” from the afterlife and a recurring nightmare about a ghost.

She said about how the last “sign” she received in life came on 2 April at a screening of ‘Civil War’: “A hummingbird stopped on my car the day my grandma passed.

“Yesterday I noticed this hummingbird and then went to the ‘Civil War’ premiere at the Academy Museum, which used to be the May Company (mall), and my grandma worked there for a bit.

“So I felt like she was with me last night.”

Kirsten went on: “When I was younger, I had a recurring dream of a woman in a Victorian dress in a rocking chair who would watch me.

“It was scary; she was in my dreams a lot.”