Rihanna says her old ultra-raunchy outfits are her biggest fashion “ick”.

The 36-year-old singer – who has sons RZA, 23 months, and Riot, eight months, with fellow performer A$AP Rocky, 35 – made the admission to British Vogue at a launch marking a new shoe collaboration between her Fenty clothes range and Puma.

She said when asked by the publication to name her greatest “fashion ick”: “I did so much (rubbish) in my life. I had my nipples out, I had my panties out.

“But now those are the things, I guess, as a mom, as an evolved young lady… it’s just things that I just feel like I would never do.

“And I’m just like, ‘Oh my god, I really did that? nips out?’”

Despite saying she has changed her habit of putting on raunchy looks, Rihanna posed in plenty of revealing outfits for social media photos when she was expecting her kids.

She flaunted her baby bump in February 2022 by wearing a flesh-flashing Jean Paul Gaultier lace-up cardigan while out in Los Angeles.

The next month, she showed it again in lingerie that included a tiny Savage X Fenty thong at the Dior Fall 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Rihanna told Vogue at the time: “To me that dress is actually the closest thing to maternity clothes that I’ve worn so far.”

She added to the publication during her first pregnancy she hoped her bump-hugging outfits would help “redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women”.

Rihanna declared: “My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that.

“This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”

Rihanna recently talked fashion again by saying her biggest parenting “hack” is dressing her sons like their rapper dad.

She told Entertainment Tonight: “When I dress them, I always try to dress them like Rocky.”

Rihanna admitted even though she’s “always” imagined “dressing a girl” she didn’t know what to do with boys when it came to their outfits.

She added: “We all do as women, like, ‘Oh, I’m going to dress her in these cute little things.

“But then you get sons and you’re like, ‘What do I do?’

“I was like, ‘You know what, I have the biggest hack – their dad.’”