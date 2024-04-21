Tori Spelling peed in her son's diaper when she got stuck in traffic.

The 50-year-old star - who has Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Finn, 14, Hattie, 11, and seven-year-old Finn with estranged husband Dean McDermott - told how she was desperate for the toilet while stuck in traffic in Los Angeles, and rummaging through her giant handbag, which she dubbed 'Tori Poppins' helped her find a solution to her problem.

Speaking on her 'misSPELLING' podcast, Tori admitted: "Oh my God, one time at band camp, one time when Beau still was wearing diapers, I had to pee really bad.

"I was stuck on the 101, which is our craziest freeway here, and I was like, 'I'm not going to make it home.'

"So I literally reached back in my Tori Poppins bag, and I'm like something, please God, something.

"And I went through and I'm like, aha, a diaper. And I literally put like on a diaper and [peed] in my pants in Beau's diaper. It really comes in handy, you guys.”

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' actress previously revealed on her podcast Beau regularly chats to her while she's using the bathroom, but she doesn't mind.

She admitted: "Beau still stands there and stares and talks to me while I'm pooping. I think I function better with people.

"Is that co-dependent? Yes. Cool."

Tori filed for divorce from Dean last month following a long period of speculation about their relationship, but she later insisted they will "always be a family".

She told E! News earlier this month: "The kids are doing well and Dean is doing well. We're all hanging in.

"We'll always be a family, whether there's a title on it or not so, it's just time to move forward."

Tori - who is, according to court documents, seeking sole custody of her children - insisted she wants to handle things differently to other couples.

She told People magazine: "I definitely want to redefine it [divorce] and take the hard out of it. And I feel like it's an evolving time and it's the appropriate time in life and shifts happen in life for a reason and you just keep going. You move forward and you do your one thing."

In court documents obtained by the outlet, Tori and Dean's official date of separation was listed as June 17, 2023.

What's more, Tori asked the court to award her spousal support and to terminate her husband's ability to receive the same support.