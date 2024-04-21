Kirsten Dunst “wouldn’t be opposed” to her sons becoming actors.

The ‘Civil War’ actress has Ennis, six, and three-year-old James with husband Jesse Plemons and though she won’t actively encourage the boys to follow in their parents’ footsteps, it isn’t a choice she’d outright try and stop them making either.

She told Britain’s HELLO! magazine: “I wouldn’t be opposed because it’s like a family business.

“I don’t think it has to be a negative thing, but am I going to throw my kid into acting? No.”

Kirsten and Jesse, 36, met when they played a married couple in TV drama ‘Fargo’ in 2015, and they star together in new movie ‘Civil War’, with the 41-year-old actress admitting she “loved” working with her spouse again.

She said: “I loved it. We both love to work together.

“We’re soulmates at home and at work.”

Kirsten – who plays a journalist in ‘Civil War’ – uses a “dream space” to get into character for her work.

She explained: “It’s something I always do. It’s kind of a secret – but not any more, I guess.

“It’s something a lot of actors do as a way of getting in touch with the unconscious mind of the person you are playing.

“I find it really valuable because it anchors you with whoever you are playing.”

The blonde beauty did a lot of research for her new film but admitted it was a tough topic to talk about.

She said: “I watched a lot of documentaries, a lot of films – we all did.

“We had an intense two-week rehearsal, so we had a lot of time to be together and talk things through.

“It’s hard to talk about war and be in a war film because it’s so prevalent right now, but I feel as though this is an anti-war film in a way.

“As an actor, it’s very hard to speak about something that some people are having to live through.

“I’m just an actor, I don’t know what it’s like to see children die in front of me.

“I just did my best to represent and take in emotionally how I could best relate to the situation.”