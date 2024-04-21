'Star Wars: Outlaws's 'Jabba's Gambit' mission will be "optional".

Ubisoft, the studio behind the upcoming action-adventure game – which will see scoundrel Kay Vess and her pet Nix complete jobs for crime syndicates across the galaxy - unveiled the different versions of the title that will be available to customers in August 2024, with both the pricier 'Gold' and 'Ultimate' editions coming with the 'Jabba's Gambit' mission.

Now, the company has clarified that the mission for Tatooine's villainous gangster will "optional" for those who purchase the season pass or the higher tiers of the game.

In a statement to Eurogamer, Ubisoft wrote: "The 'Jabba's Gambit' mission is an optional, additional mission with the Hutt Cartel along Kay and Nix's journey across the Outer Rim. This mission will be available to those who purchase the season pass or an edition of the game which includes the season pass."

Although players of the standard addition of the title may miss out of the mission, the studio stressed that the mob boss and his cronies would still play a pivotal role in Kay Vess and Nix's story.

They continued: "Jabba the Hutt and the Hutt Cartel are one of the main syndicates in 'Star Wars Outlaws' and will be part of the experience for everyone who purchases the game, regardless of edition."

The base game will cost $69.99, while the 'Gold' and 'Ultimate' editions of the title will set players back $109.99 and $129.99 respectively.