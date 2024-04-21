Melissa McCarthy thinks some people feel "threatened" by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The 42-year-old former actress married Prince Harry in 2018 but the pair relinquished official duties in 2020 in favour of a life in LA and have since become controversial figures after becoming somewhat estranged from the royal family but 'Bridesmaids' actress Melissa, 53, has now hailed Meghan as a "smart, interesting woman" whom she looks up to.

She told Page Six: "It bums me out for every woman and every person, that for no reason people just like to attack. A smart interesting woman that has her own life, for some reason, is incredibly threatening to some people.

"I always think, how inspiring! I’ve never once been threatened by someone who is amazing. I just think how inspiring. It’s really on the people throwing the hate."

Since moving to the US, Meghan and Harry - who have Prince Archie, four, and two-year-old Princess Lilibet together - have featured in a Netflix documentary about their search for a private life and launched the not-for-profit Archewell Foundation.

Melissa previously starred alongside the Duke and Duchess for a video skit as part of Meghan's 40th birthday celebrations and noted at the time that it was "inspirational" to be around the couple.

She told Acess Hollywood: "They were so sweet and funny. I just found them very inspiring. They’re carving out their own lives. They’re carving out their lives for their kids."

Melissa's comments come just days after Meghan launched her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard with jars of jam.

The jars are emblazoned with the company's name and logo as well as Montecito - the Californian town where Meghan and Harry live.

Reports suggest American Riviera Orchard will be officially unveiled in the spring, with a source insisting the Duchess can't wait to share her work with the world.

But just days after the launch, the domain name of her business was snapped up in Britain by an apparent fan of her sister-in-law Catherine, Princess of Wales.

While the US American Riviera link takes users to Meghan’s website, the UK version – ‘americanriveriaorchard.uk’ – had been bought by someone who has then linked it to a food bank, The Sun revealed.

Web users were asked for donations to a British-based charity, while a message on the site says: “Thoughts with Catherine.”

The home page of the site adds: “Forgiveness. Permission. Please donate to the Trussell Trust”, and clicking on it takes browsers to a Just Giving fundraiser for the Trussell Trust charity.

A message also states: “Not Meghan. Hope Meghan wouldn’t mind. Thoughts with Catherine. X.”

The notes appear to reference the fact Catherine, 42, is undergoing preventative chemotherapy after cancer was detected in her body following major abdominal surgery she underwent in January.