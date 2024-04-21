Candace Cameron Bure "can't wait" to become a grandmother.

The 48-year-old actress - who has Natasha, 25, Lev, 24, and 22-year-old Maksim with husband Valeri Bure - recently saw her middle child tie the knot with Elliott Dunham and is hoping that the pitter-patter of little feet will come along soon.

She told Access Hollywood: "I can't wait for the day! Grandma Candy, come on, bring it. Hopefully one day. They just got married in January and the wedding was incredible. It was one of the most incredible days of my life to have all of the people who have loved on them and helped raise them alongside of us. She is just a wonderful, wonderful woman, Elliott, his wife, and they live like 15 minutes down the road so mama could not be happier!"

The former 'Full House' star admitted that preparing for the big day was "different" for her because she is the mother of the groom but did "whatever" she could just to be a part of the planning process.

"It's different as the mother of the groom so I was involved as they would allow me to be. I was like 'I'm here for it, put stamps on the envelopes, lick the envelopes.' Whatever I could do, I just wanted to be a part of it."

The 'Unsung Hero' actress also enjoys not quite being an "empty-nester" because her youngest is still at home but has been in the past and thinks that is the time that couples who have been married for a long time get to figure out if they still feel the same way about each other.

"My youngest is still at home, Makism, he's 22. He's got a full-time job and he lives at home. We have been empty nesters at times, he went off to college but now he's back and I like it. It's weird but do you know what the cool thing is? It can go either way, this is where couples who have been married a while figure out whether they still love each other the way they did when they got married."