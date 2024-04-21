Mel B has teased another Spice Girls reunion.

The 48-year-old pop star performed an impromptu rendition of the classic track 'Stomp' alongside her old bandmates Geri Halliwell, Victoria Beckham, Melanie C and Emma Bunton during Victoria's birthday 50th birthday bash on Saturday (20.04.24) night and took to Instagram the following day to jokingly announce that tour dates were on the way.

She shared the video of David Beckham's original post and wrote: "About last night #tourdatescomingsoon'.

The fashion designer was joined by her family - including husband David and their four children Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and 12-year-old Harper - and friends at Oswald's in Mayfair, London, to celebrate the milestone and guests were treated to the group getting up on stage together for the first time since the London Olympics closing ceremony in 2012 to sing along to their hit single 'Stop', complete with original choreography.

David shared footage of the moment Victoria, Geri, Emma and the two Mels sang together on Instagram and wrote: “I mean come on x @victoriabeckham @melaniecmusic @officialmelb @emmaleebunton @gerihalliwellhorner [green, yellow, red, purple, blue and white heart emojis] (sic)"

The 'Wannabe' singers last hit the road - without Victoria - in 2019 for a string of stadium shows but this not the first time in recent weeks that the 'I Want You Back' hitmaker has teased that the iconic 1990s girl group will be getting back together.

Speaking on UK TV show 'Good Morning Britain', she said: "I'm always the one saying that the Spice Girls are getting together and I always get told off, but we are doing something. I just can't say."

Just days before that, Mel promised that she and the girls were "definitely" doing something for their 30th anniversary as a group.

During an appearance on UK TV show 'Loose Women', she said: "Oh we are definitely doing something. I'm probably gonna get told off, but I've said it - there you go!"

The Spice Girls were formed through an open audition in 1994 and were initially known as Touch, before going through a couple of lineup changes, choosing a different name, and breaking away from their original management.

They achieved a record-breaking run of six consecutive number-one singles and two number-one albums before the shock exit of Geri in 1998 and released their last record in 2000 but got back together in 2007 for a world tour.

In 2012, all five members performed a medley of hits at the closing ceremony of the London Olympics and were briefly seen together again at the opening of their short-lived West End musical 'Viva Forever' but Victoria opted not to return for the group's last run of stadium shows in 2019.