Ozzy Osbourne and Cher are among the artists who will be inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year.

The Black Sabbath rocker and the pop superstar lead the class of 2024 alongside Dave Matthews Band, Mary J. Blige, Foreigner, Kool and the Gang and Peter Frampton.

John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement: "Rock and Roll is an ever-evolving amalgam of sounds that impacts culture and moves generations.

"This diverse group of inductees each broke down musical barriers and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps."

The institution's Musical Excellence Award will be presented to Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick, and Norman Whitfield while the Musical Influence Award will go to Alexis Korner, John Mayall, and Big Mama Thornton. Suzanne de Passe will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

The induction ceremony will be held at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse venue in Cleveland, Ohio on October 19 and it will air live on Disney Plus.

Cher's induction to the Hall of Fame comes just months after she previously insisted she didn't want to join the select group after her name was left off the ballots.

The singer pointed out she's the only solo artist ever to have scored number one chart hits in seven decades. The only other artist to have achieved the same feat is the Rolling Stones, who were inducted in 1989.

During an appearance on Kelly Clarkson's talk show, Cher fumed: "It took four of them to be one of me,. And I’m not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame."

She went on to add: "“I’m not kidding you.

“I was about to say s******* you! You know what, I wouldn’t be in it now if they gave me a million dollars … I’m never going to change my mind. They can just go you-know-what themselves."