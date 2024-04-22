Luke Bryan fell over on stage after slipping on a fan's mobile phone on Saturday (20.04.24) night.

The Country Girl' singer was chatting to the audience at the Coast City country Festival in Vancouver, Canada, over the weekend when he didn't see the object had been thrown by his feet and when crashing down to the floor.

But Luke quickly got back up and laughed off the incident.

According to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, he threw the phone back to the fan and quipped: "It’s OK. My lawyer will be calling.”

“Did anybody get that [on camera]?”

The 47-year-old singer seemed thrilled to find there were pictures of the incident, taking a phone from another audience member as he asked the production crew to take a closer look on the big screen.

He said: “Let’s zoom in, zoom in."

And at the sight of him landing on his butt, he exclaimed: "Yes!

“I need some viral, this is viral, alright."

Luke isn't the first star to suffer a mishap after items were thrown on stage, with Harry Styles, Drake, Bebe Rexha, Ava Max and Kelsea Ballerini all hit by flying objects in recent months.

The worrying trend has been slammed by a number of other performers, with Adele blasting concertgoers for "forgetting show etiquette".

Speaking on stage at her 'Weekends with Adele' Las Vegas residency at Caesar's Palace Hotel and Casino in Sin City, the 'I Drink Wine' singer said: "Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting show etiquette at the moment, throwing (things) onstage? Have you seen it?

"I dare you, dare you to throw something at me.

"Stop throwing things at the artist!"

She then proceeded to fire a T-shirt from a blaster into the crowd and giggled: "But you can shoot things at the audience."

Jason Derulo also blasted fans for being "disrespectful" to their favourite performers.

He told TMZ: "It's not a moment, you don't get anything from that, all you do is disrespect the artist."

But the 'Talk Dirty' hitmaker also urged artists to stop using fans' phones to take photos during their gigs as he thinks it is encouraging the practice.

He said: "I've had it happen to me. People are really into throwing their phones because they think the artist is going to take a picture, and I think artists [are] going to have to stop taking a photo.

"It's like the Matrix, you've gotta dodge these phones! It's getting dangerous out here.

"I feel like it's not a good thing, if an artist comes really close and you can try to pass your phone, I get that, but launching the phone on the stage, that's crazy. I think it should be up to the celebrity to stop it, but that needs to be a conversation."