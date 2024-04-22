Victoria Beckham believes used to look "grump and stern" in pictures because she was feeling "nervous and insecure".

The former Spice Girls star became well known for looking serious in snaps and she fears it gained her the reputation for being a "miserable cow" but she's convinced it was actually down to feeling unsure of herself.

She told The Sunday Times newspaper: "I looked at some pictures of myself recently and was really struck by how happy I looked.

"In the past I’ve always looked at those red carpet pictures of me and seen a woman who looks nervous and insecure.

"Everyone else saw a woman who looked grumpy and stern - I suppose that’s how I got the reputation of being such a miserable cow."

She also insisted she's happier than she's ever been as she turned 50 last week even though she's still nursing a broken foot after an accident in the gym earlier this year.

Victoria said: "I do feel quite content at the moment, even with the dodgy foot ...

"I’m excited about the future ... The thing with ageing is that it is what it is. I always remember Marc Jacobs saying to me when he turned 60 that it was better than the alternative of not turning 60. It’s good advice!

"But generally I feel good about things. I have better opportunities now than I did when I was younger."

Victoria marked her milestone birthday last Wednesday (17.04.24) and celebrated by jetting to the South of France with her family for a meal in a fancy restaurant.

She went on to throw a glitzy party on Saturday night (20.04.24) which reunited her with the rest of the Spice Girls. The bash at Oswald's in Mayfair, London was attended by famous friends including Tom Cruise and Salma Hayek and featured a Spice Girls reunion as Victoria got up with Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Mel B and Mel C to sing their hit 'Stop' complete with original choreography.

It marked the first time the group had performed together as a five-piece since the closing ceremony of the London Olympics back in 2012.

A source told MailOnline: "It meant the world to Victoria that they [the Spice Girls] were all there. They were a huge part of her life and they shared so much together.

"They were special days and so of course to have them there to mark her 50th was just wonderful for her. It made everything so perfect."