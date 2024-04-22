Jon Bon Jovi hasn't "been a saint" in his marriage.

The 62-year-old rocker will celebrate his 35th anniversary with wife Dorothea in a few weeks but the 'Always' singer suggested he hasn't always been faithful within their relationship, admitting their long union has required tolerance from her.

He told Independent.co.uk: “These are all the wonderful clichés of rock stardom.

“It’s about never lying about having been a saint, but not being a fool enough to [mess] up the home life, either.”

Jon - who is currently recovering from vocal cord surgery - has never been interested in taking drugs after a bad experience in his youth.

He explained: “It was smoking something that was laced with something else, and I remember feeling out-of-body high and thinking, ‘I don’t like this. I don’t feel comfortable with this.

“It was scary, and I was so young that I was glad I had that sort of ‘scared straight’ moment.”

Of his vocal issues, he quipped: “I couldn’t blame it on putting anything up my nose. The only thing that’s ever been up my nose is my finger!”

Meanwhile, Jon's son Jake, 21, is engaged to Millie Bobby Brown and though the 'Bed of Roses' singer was unaware of the actress' hit Netflix show 'Stranger Things', he is full of admiration for her.

He said: “I can’t tell you that I honestly was very aware of it, I think it was for another generation, but I do admire her work ethic.

“Millie is a movie star. We just went to the premiere of 'Damsel' with her, and Jake’s got his first movie out right now. I’m happy for him."

The 'Blaze of Glory' singer - who also has Stephanie, Jesse, 29, and 20-year-old Romeo with Dorothea - hopes Jake and Millie have a long and happy marriage,.

He said: "They are two young people that are pursuing a dream together, so we’re supportive of it, because our hope for them – and Millie’s parents’ hope for them, because Bob and Kelly Brown, too, met when they were very young – is that the kids will grow together.

"Anything after that is out of all four of us as parents’ control, but they’re good kids. They’ll figure it out.”

Though the 'Enola Holmes' star is said to have given Jon the night off from singing at the wedding, he admitted he isn't ruling it out.

He said: “You know, I doubt her word on that very much!

“We’ll see! It depends how much wine I have before we get to the moment where she sticks the mic in my face!”