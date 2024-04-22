Calista Flockhart dismissed Harrison Ford as a "lascivious old man" when they first met.

The 59-year-old actress was introduced to the 'Star Wars' legend - who is 22 years her senior - at the Golden Globes award show in Los Angeles back in 2002 and Calista has admitted she wasn't impressed by his celebrity when he attempted to chat her up.

She told The Sunday Times newspaper: "I was aware of who Harrison Ford was. But I didn’t think, ‘Oh this is Indiana Jones.’ It was more along the lines of, ‘This is some lascivious old man and what is he doing at our table? I was being a smartass."

Ford, 81, managed to convince the actress to join him for a drink after the show and he later opened up about the encounter, telling The Times: "I lured her up to my house and we danced, and then I took her home.

"Make sure you put that in the story. And we've sort of been together ever since."

Calista confirmed his version of events to The Sunday Times, adding: "Yes, it was very proper."

The couple married in 2010 and the 'Ally McBeal' star previously opened up about the relationship explaining they've had their "ups and downs" but they always come back together again.

Calista told The New York Times: "We’re very independent of each other in some ways. and probably incredibly codependent on each other in others.

"It scares him, I think, sometimes. When I first met him, he said, ‘You are the most self-sufficient woman in the world, and I don’t know how I feel about that.’ I remember I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ Because I didn’t recognise I was self-sufficient.

"The other reason it works is, we’re both pretty introverted. We stay home a lot, homebodies, which is nice ... "

She concluded: "We’ve had to work. We’ve had our ups, we’ve had downs like everybody else - mostly ups, which is good - and we just stay together.

"He’s the person that I want to call when something happens. That knee-jerk thing where I have to call Harrison."