A sequel to ‘Sonic Frontiers’ is reportedly in the works.

According to two separate sources, developer Sonic Team is in the early stages of making a follow-up title to the 2022 platformer - which was initially known as ‘Sonic Rangers’ - though it’s been claimed that it may not include the ‘Frontiers’ naming.

On his Patreon account, Daniel Richtman - who is also known as DanielRPK - penned: "‘Sonic Frontiers 2’ is in development."

In a separate post about the possible game, Sega and Atlus leaker Midori wrote on X: "This is correct information."

A social media user then quizzed the industry insider on whether the title would include the ‘Frontiers’ branding, to which they claimed the name "might change".

They wrote: "The title is a sequel to’ Frontiers’ in gameplay style. But the name might change.

"Frontiers’ was ‘Rangers’ until it was announced."

In other ‘Sonic’ news, Keanu Reeves has been announced as the voice of Shadow the Hedgehog in the third movie in the hit franchise based on Sega's games - much to the delight of the voice of Knuckles Idris Elba.

He told IGN: "I’m a big fan of his. I’ve heard that he’s a fan of mine, and we are destined to make something together. So, here we go."