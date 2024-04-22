Sony is in early talks with Xbox over bringing ‘Helldivers 2’ to Microsoft’s console.

The third-person-shooter - which was developed by Arrowhead Game Studios - has proven to be a smash hit on the PlayStation 5, and now it’s been claimed Sony are looking to give Xbox Series X|S owners the chance to play the game after Hiroki Totoki became PlayStation's Interim CEO recently.

Industry insider Shpeshal Nick told 'The XboxEra Podcast': "We know that PlayStation has a new CEO at the moment, and I think the new CEO might be more open to certain things.

"And what I’ve heard is that there may be some very, very early, preliminary discussions about the possibility of ‘Helldivers 2’ coming to Xbox."

After launching in February, ‘Helldivers 2’ became an instant hit and beat ‘God of War: Ragnarok’ to become PlayStation’s most popular game on PC.

In response to its success and new-found high expectations, Arrowhead’s CEO Johan Pilestedt called for fans to be patient with upcoming bug fixes, as the studio was still a relatively small company.

Taking to Reddit, he wrote: "We want to deliver the best in the industry and we are calibrating our efforts of fixing VS new stuff.

"It's easy to say, ‘just fix, don't add’, but the reality of the competitiveness in this industry is that we have to do both to stay relevant.

"We are figuring it out, the demands and expectations on the studio [are] high, all eyes are on us, and we have a sole purpose – to make this the best live game you've ever played.

"We just need to find our stride and balance. It's a hot topic at the studio, and I'm sorry for the sloppy mistakes we've made as of recent."