The Increased popularity of ‘Fallout’ games has left NexusMods feeling the pressure.

Due to the staggering success of the ‘Fallout’ TV show, the corresponding games have experienced a rapid surge in popularity. As a result of this, the mod site NexusMods is having difficulty operating under the circumstances.

Over the weekend, the site released a statement acknowledging the success of the TV show and cited it as a result of the increased popularity of the already popular games. It also warned players it has had to utilise “extra resources” in order to account for the increased network traffic.

NexusMods said in a statement: "We are experiencing much more traffic than usual due to the popularity of the ‘Fallout’ TV series, we have deployed extra resources where possible and we are monitoring the uptime and performance across the network. We have staff on call at all times to deal with any problems.”

They continued: "Please do be aware that this extra traffic could cause a degraded experience across the website and our applications."

As of Monday (22.04.24), this is still an issue that persists leading to there being a “degraded performance” warning administered on-site.

This increase in activity was seen across the games ranging from the original ‘Fallout’ to ‘Fallout 76’, the most recent release.

According to Steam, ‘Fallout 4’ has reached a peak concurrent player count of 164,190 over the weekend.

Elsewhere, on Valve, ‘Fallout 76’ has achieved previously unforeseen figures, reaching 73,368 concurrent players. The availability of the game on multiple platforms such as Game Pass will mean the player numbers will be even larger.

Meanwhile, ‘Fallout 4’ will receive a next-gen update this week and the popular TV show is guaranteed to continue for a second season, in which it will feature the iconic Deathclaws that are a staple of the games.