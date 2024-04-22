Tiffany Haddish has never had a "perfect year".

The 44-year-old actress - who revealed last month she had been sober for more than two months after being charged with DUI in November 2023 after allegedly falling asleep at the wheel - has experienced some "amazing" moments but they've always been offset by the "mistakes" she has made, but she doesn't think that makes her different to anyone else.

Speaking during a panel discussion at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books at the University of Southern California over the weekend, she said: "I feel like I've always made mistakes.

"I haven't had one year that was the perfect year. I've had years that have some really amazing moments in them, but I have stumbled and fallen ever since. I've learned how to walk. I've tripped up. I'm not perfect.

"Every single one of us human beings, if you're a actual human being, you're going to make mistakes."

The 'Girls Trip' star admitted it can be more difficult being in the public eye because there's pressure on her not to repeat the same mistakes.

She added: "All of us are going to stumble and fall from time to time. Some of you are lucky enough to have the anonymity where nobody knows that you did it and then you probably going to keep doing it because nobody knows you did it.

But once somebody knows you did it, and they're looking at you like you're probably not going to do it no more. And I feel like it's always been like that for me."

Tiffany's new book, 'I Curse You With Joy', is full of the mistakes she has learned from over the years and hopes her experiences can be informative for others.

She said: "[Mistakes] give you the knowledge of how not to do it again, but also how to see it coming again and how to move out of the way, how to make adjustments.

"Also, you can see it happening to your friends and you can say, 'Hey, look, I know where you are right now. I've been through that. I can just give you this advice. You could take it or you could leave it.

"But I've learned from my experience that this is what's going to end up happening to you, and you can make the changes if you want or not.' "