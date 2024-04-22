Rebel Wilson has claimed a British royal invited her to a drug-fuelled orgy.

The 'Pitch Perfect' actress didn't name the man in question, other than to say he was distantly connected to the throne, but recalled how he had invited her to a party hosted by an American tech billionaire in 2014, but she didn't fully realise what was planned for the evening until long after she arrived at the bash, which took place at a rented ranch on the outskirts of Los Angeles.

According to the Daily Telegraph newspaper, the 44-year-old star wrote in her new memoir 'Rebel Rising': “I got thrown a last-minute invite to a tech billionaire’s party – the guy who invited me, who’s like fifteenth or twentieth in line to the British throne, had said to my male friend, ‘We need more girls’...

“The party was insane. Men were jousting on horses in a field, girls dressed as mermaids were in the pool … The property was massive, and because it was quite a drive, people had been assigned rooms to sleep there overnight.”

It wasn't until the early hours of the morning that Rebel - who wore a "buxom damsel outfit complete with cone hat" in keeping with the medieval theme of the party - figured out what was still to come and she promptly fled the scene.

She continued: “I watch the British royal flounder around whilst I continuously hike up my boobs … There’s a huge private fireworks display and then all of a sudden it’s 2am and a guy comes out with a large tray piled with what looks like a ton of candy.

“I’m like, ‘Ooooh, is that candy?’ and the guy holding the tray says, ‘No, this is the molly [MDMA],’ and I turned to the screenwriter I’ve been talking with, confused. He says, ‘Oh, it’s for the orgy … the orgies normally start at these things about this time.’

“Now the comment by the Windsor about needing more girls started to make a lot more sense. They weren’t talking about a boy-girl ratio like it was a year-eight disco. They were talking about an ORGY!

“Needless to say, I hike up my damsel dress and run out of there as fast as I can.”

The Australian actress also claimed in the book that, in the same year, she was offered $2 million to spend the weekend with a prince from Jordan but while she was "flattered by the offer", she turned it down.