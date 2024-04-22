Gwyneth Paltrow says Mark Zuckerberg’s viral photoshopped beard image reminds her of Chris Martin.

The actress-turned Goop founder, 51, has two children with and was married to the Coldplay frontman from 2003 until they “consciously uncoupled” and divorced in 2016, and she has now weighed in on the picture of the Meta boss, 39, leading him to be compared to famous faces including Jack Harlow, 26, and 29-year-old Logan Paul.

She said under a post from The Shade Room about the doctored snap of Mark: “He looks like my ex hubs in this pic.”

Others said they agreed with Gwyneth, with one fan adding: “It’s giving Jack Harlow and Chris Martin if they had a love child.”

The doctored photo of Mark followed a video from 18 April the tech boss posted on Instagram, in which he announced a “new version of Meta AI”.

Soon after the clip was released, Mike Rundle, who goes by the X username of @flyosity, photoshopped facial fuzz on Mark and uploaded it to the social media platform, owned by Mark’s 52-year-old business rival Elon Musk.

It got huge pick up on other social platforms, and The Shade Room captioned a double-image showing Mark with and without facial hair: “Y’all think he needs to go ahead and grow that beard out.”

Mark responded to the doctored snap by posting: “Okay who did this?”

He also appears to have joked he’s thinking of growing out stubble.

Mark uploaded photo of a razor and a thinking-face emoji, in a now-expired Instagram Stories post shared by several reporters.

In a nod to the comparisons of him to singer Jack Harlow, the photo was soundtracked by the entertainer’s ‘They Don’t Love It’ tune.

Mark’s wife Priscilla Chan, 39, who has three daughters with the Facebook founder, shared the bearded photo to her Instagram Stories, saying: “Anyone seen my husband??? And who is this guy?”