Drake has hailed Taylor Swift the “biggest gangster” in music.

The 37-year-old rapper paid her the compliment in another “diss track” aimed at Kendrick Lamar, 36, which he released days after he put out a song mocking his fellow entertainer for collaborating with Taylor, 34, on her 2015 remix of her hit ‘Bad Blood’.

Drake – born Audrey Drake Graham – rapped on his first diss song ‘Push Ups’, released on 13 April: “Maroon 5 need a verse you better make it witty / You only need a verse for the Swifties.”

In his second track mocking Kendrick, called ‘Taylor Made Freestyle’, Drake has poked fun at him for being dominated by the singer.

Appearing to tease Kendrick for not res[ponding to ‘Push Ups’, Drake raps on the new song: “But now we gotta wait a week ’cause Taylor Swift is your new Top / And if you ’bout to drop, she gotta approve / This girl really ’bout to make you act like you not in a feud / She tailor-made your schedule with Ant, you out of the loop / Hate all you corporate industry puppets, I’m not in the mood.”

Drake then appeared to compliment Taylor – who released her 11th studio album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ on Friday (19.04.24): “Yeah, shout out to Taylor Swift, biggest gangster in the music game right now / You know, I moved my album when she dropped, I said that already / You know, she ’bout to milli’ run through a Milly Rock on your head top / She got the whole pgLang (Kendrick’s company) on mute like that Beyoncé challenge / Y’all boys quiet for the weekend.”

Drake also used AI-generated vocals from the late Tupac Shakur, who was killed in a gun attack aged 25, and Snoop Dogg, 52, in his second Kendrick diss track.

The fake version of Tupac is heard singing a possible retort Kendrick could use against Drake when he raps: “Talk about him liking young girls as a gift for me.”

It refers to Drake’s habit of dating younger women.

And the artificial Snoop raps in another verse: “It’s looking like you writin’ out the game plan on how to lose.”

‘Taylor Made Freestyle’ also has a third verse in Drake says he’ll “bring out the coward” in Kendrick.

He raps: “I guess you need another week to figure out how to improve / What is taking so long? / We waitin’ on you / The rest of y’all are definitely involved, y’all getting’ it too / Soon as you get the courage to drop, I’m out on the loose, on the loose.”

Snoop appeared to see the funny side of an AI version of his voice being used on the song, posting a clipon Instagram after Drake released it, in which he asks fans: “They did what? When? How? Are you sure. Huh. Y’all have a good night... why everybody calling my phone, blowing me up?.. what happened? What’s going on?

“I’m going back to bed. Good night.”