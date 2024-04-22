Rebel Wilson’s memoir is set to be published in the UK with her allegations about Sacha Baron Cohen’s behaviour redacted.

The Australian actress, 44, has spent weeks at the centre of a row with the 52-year-old Ali G creator after she publicly claimed he threatened her over the contents of her upcoming tell-all memoir ‘Rebel Rising’, which includes a chapter about an actor she said was horrific to work with.

Her book has already been published in the US – and features a chapter called ‘Sacha Baron Cohen And Other A**holes’ – but it has now emerged the UK copy, set to go on sale on Thursday (25.04.24), features the swear word blacked out in what Rebel has called part of the “peculiarities” of British law.

Publisher HarperCollins told MailOnline about the difference in editions: “The book contains some redactions in chapter 23 on pages 216, 217, 218 and 221, as well as an explanatory note at the beginning of the chapter.”

Rebel first referenced having an allegedly horrible experience working with an A-lister in a video posted on 15 March on her Instagram to promote her autobiography.

She joked in the footage she had implemented a policy of never working with people she found unpleasant.

Even though she initially did not name Sacha, she outed him as the mystery celebrity she was referring to – after he allegedly hired “a crisis PR manager and lawyers” to “stop press coming out” about her book.

She said in a sweary Instagram Story message: “I wrote about (him) in my book. Now, (he) is trying to threaten me.

“The (person) I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen.”

Rebel added she had decided to name Sacha as she will not be “bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers”.

She made the claims against the actor after working with him on their 2016 comedy ‘Grimsby’ – allegations he has strongly denied.

Sacha’s spokesperson has said: “While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence… including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of ‘The Brothers Grimsby’.”