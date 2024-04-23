Tiffany Haddish secretly taunts her trolls from a fake X account.

The 44-year-old comedian and actress – who revealed last month she had been sober for more than two months after being charged with driving under the influence in November 2023 when she allegedly fell asleep at the wheel in Los Angeles – says she started it as she felt the need to give her army of critics a taste of their own cruel medicine.

She said during an appearance at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books at the University of Southern California about the motivation behind her bogus X account: “The Internet came out and people got the freedom to talk about whatever they want to talk about. And now I wish I was back to illiterate again.

“So people show me to talk about me. I don’t know why y’all talking about me so damn much, but that’s okay. I like to talk about you too.

“(I) made me a fake page and now I’m talking about (stuff) – how about that?

“‘Why is this lady attacking me?’ You talk about what goes around comes around, don’t worry.”

Tiffany added she had restricted her secret account to X – formerly branded Twitter before 52-year-old Tesla boss’ Elon Musk’s $44 billion buyout of the platform.

She said: “I don’t know about fake Instagram, but I definitely got fake Twitter… I mean a fake X – a fake X.”

Tiffany also said her upcoming memoir ‘I Curse You With Joy’, due out on 7 May, is full of the “mistakes” she has made in her life and career.

She added at her book festival appearance she credits her high school drama teacher with realising she struggled at reading and took time to help catch her up.

Tiffany added: “I would come to her class and I would bring my food with me and I would read to her and it would be newspaper articles, books, different things she would get me to read.

“And I had to read it out loud to her and she would help me.

“My brain is different – the way my brain works is a little different, so I needed somebody to be sitting there for me and guiding me. I needed guidance.

“(My teacher) gave me the fundamentals that I needed, and they were always there but I didn’t know how to use them.

“So then she helped me learn how to use them.”

Tiffany’s new book marks her second as an author following her 2017 debut ‘The Last Black Unicorn’, in which the comic first revealed she struggled with literacy until she was in high school.