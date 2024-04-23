Hugh Grant believes the next 'Bridget Jones' movie will be "the best one of the four".

The 63-year-old actor is set to reprise his role as Daniel Cleaver in the upcoming 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy' and he was very impressed when he received the script for the film.

Hugh - who didn't appear in the third film, 'Bridget Jones' Baby' - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I'll tell you what, I think this script for the fourth Bridget is the best one of the four. And, in fact, one of the best scripts I have read for in a long time."

The film will see Renee Zellweger's Bridget adjusting to life as a single mother following the death of her husband, Mark Darcy (Colin Firth), and Hugh was impressed with the depth of emotion he found in the script.

He said: "It's based on trying to bring up two children alone, and then [it's] all mixed up in the Bridget Jones comedy, so its very sad, as well as very funny.

"It has me in tears."

The British star hadn't been expecting the project to come up, or for his character - who was presumed dead in a plane crash in the third film until a newspaper headline revealed at the end of the movie that he'd been found alive - to return.

He said: "It just suddenly sprang out of, you know, Helen [Fielding] writing another book.

"Hopefully, we're not too ancient. I don't do much now, I've just got a few scenes."

As well as Hugh and Renee, Dame Emma Thompson is set to return to the series as Dr. Rawlings, while new additions to the cast for 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy' include Chiwetel Ejiofor and Leo Woodall.

'To Leslie' filmmaker Michael Morris will direct the movie , which will be released on Peacock in the US next Valentine's Day (14.02.25), and theatrically around the world.