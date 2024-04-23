Celine Dion won't "borrow" designer clothes.

The 'Think Twice' hitmaker has a huge interest in fashion and she has always insisted on buying the garments she wears because she wants to show "respect" to those who created the pieces.

She told France's Vogue magazine: "I have always bought everything myself. I didn’t want to borrow. It’s a form of respect. People pay to come and hear me sing, so I pay to buy myself clothes by designers."

The 56-year-old singer - who has been largely out of the spotlight for the last two years after being diagnosed with rare neurological disorder stiff person syndrome (SPS) in 2022 - grew up wearing hand-me-downs so "treating" herself to her first designer piece when she found mainstream success and had first made her family financially secure.

She said: "I wouldn’t go as far as saying that I collaborate with the designers, as this would be very pretentious of me.

"On the other hand, I can say that, all my life, my mother mended my tights, sweaters, coats and mittens, all my little things for winter. I was very lucky, because I had 13 brothers and sisters, and I got everyone’s hand-me-downs.

"When I got my first paycheque, my first paid television appearances I bought clothes for myself and dressed myself.

"With my first successes, I bought a house for myself and my husband, and for my parents and some family members too.

"After my first album in English, I was able to buy clothes by designers, and I started to read fashion magazines.

"And then, I was a guest, and I’ll never forget this show by Karl Lagerfeld… He looked at me and said, 'You remind me of La Callas.'

"I treated myself to a Lagerfeld jacket in the same way that people buy themselves diamonds."