Anne Hathaway views herself as a "guest" of fashion.

The 41-year-old star is a regular fixture at runway shows and takes an interest in clothes but thinks it would be an "insult" to genuine style experts who make a living from the industry to describe herself as a "fashion person".

Explaining why she doesn't think she is a fashion person, she told V magazine: “I really don’t. I view myself more as a guest.

“I think it’d be an insult to someone whose education revolved around it, whose life revolves around it, who has done a full fashion cycle in multiple cities as opposed to just, like, getting invited to a show and an after-party.

"I think there’s a degree of stamina and schlepping involved in being a proper fashion person. I’m very grateful to be a guest.

"I mean, I’ve studied it, but it’s informal.

"I’m aware of the history. I love fashion photography. And I’ve been welcomed for a long time and been shown great kindness and generosity by people whose lives it is. But I’m an actress first.”

The 'Devil Wears Prada' actress may not be a "fashion person" but she recently spoke of how "thrilled" she is to be one of the faces of Versace after shooting a new 'Icons' campaign alongside 'Oppenheimer' actor Cillian Murphy.

She said: "I have met so many Versace women who are powerful, emotionally available, ambitious, substantive, funny, fierce, loving, singular, sexy, smart, talented, generous, very much like Donatella [Versace].

"I have observed that a Versace Woman is herself. I am so thrilled and honoured to be considered a Versace Woman and am overjoyed to reunite with the Versace family for another Icons campaign."

