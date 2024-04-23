Kim Kardashian has confirmed a series of rumours about her to be true - including that she washes her feet "every night" before bed and sleeps with her eyes "slightly open".

The SKIMS founder, 43, appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on Monday (22.04.24) where she was asked a round of questions and asked if they were "true or false".

Jimmy asked: "Do you wash your feet every night before getting into bed?"

Kim replied: "I do."

She was also asked: "Do you sleep with your eyes slightly open?"

Kim confirmed: "I do… there’s footage because my sisters have taken videos."

It's also true that Kim has someone remove her cardboard sleeve from her Starbucks coffee cup because she cannot stand the sound it makes or watching it being done.

She replied: "Yes, that’s true. And I hate the feeling. Whoever I’m with, I just can’t see it being done or I can’t hear it and I can’t feel it. Like the cardboard getting moved off the cup is like nails on a chalkboard to me."

The 'Kardashians' star also confirmed that she blow dries her jewellery before wearing it to take the chill off.

She said: "Very true. Because I hate being freezing and when you put on cold jewellery or like anything with a zipper, I just need it warm and then put it on. Or just like a mesh metal dress. Anything that’s chain mail."

Kim also revealed Caitlyn Jenner, 74, taught her how to change a wheel, which has come in handy.

She said: "I can [change a wheel]. My stepdad [taught me]. And I’ve had to do it."

However, the 'American Horror Story: Delicate' star denied that she has six toes.

She laughed: "No, but that was a thing. Everyone thought I did."