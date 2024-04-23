Taylor Hill says the Met Gala is a "back-to-school" moment for her.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel has been a regular attendee at fashion's biggest night out, which takes place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, and because her work means she has to travel a lot, she always enjoys the evening because she'll see a lot of friendly faces she doesn't get to hang out with very much.

She told People magazine: “I see friends I haven't seen in forever. People fly in from all over the world to go to this. So I meet people from all over the world, and I travel all the time, and friends move away.

"People move to crazy places. And it’s like, ‘I'm never going to see you again.’ And then the Met Gala happens and you're like, ‘Oh, friends!’

“So for me, that's kind of where I get giddy and excited, because I'm like, who am I going to see? Which of my friends am I going to see tonight that I haven't seen in forever?”

While she's attended every year since 2016, the 28-year-old model claimed she has no idea if she will be at this year's Met Gala on 6 May.

She admitted: "It always happens really at the last minute for me. We're always winging it. So we'll see.

"It's a really fun night. Even when I don't go, I'm just like — it's fashion. It's so much fun, and it's just so cool. It's our Oscars."

Taylor recalled her excitement for her first Met.

She said: “That was really exciting, going for the first time. I was like... ‘What am I doing here? I can't believe I'm here.’ ”

One of the brunette beauty's favourite years was 2022 when she got to meet "queen of the met" Blake Lively, who she hailed as "the nicest person ever".

She gushed: “I’m kind of obsessed with her.

“It was the year she hosted, and you go up and you greet everyone. And I walked down the greeting line and it was like an, ‘Am I supposed to be here?’ kind of moment.

"And she was just so sweet. She's meeting all these people, and she's like, ‘Hello, how are you? Nice to meet you,’ actually looking at me. And I was like, ‘I'm Taylor, and I love you.’ And then I was like, ‘I have to leave now.’

“That's one that really sticks out in my mind.”