Tom Holland is desperate to make more 'Spider-Man' films.

The 27-year-old actor has played the web-slinger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) trilogy that concluded with 2021's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and revealed that he is hopeful of portraying the legendary superhero for some time to come.

Speaking to Deadline at the Sands International Film Festival in Scotland, Tom said: "The simple answer is that I'll always want to do more 'Spider-Man' films.

"I owe my life and career to 'Spider-Man'. So the simple answer is yes. I'll always want to do more."

However, Tom admits that there is a caveat as a story for a potential fourth movie simply has to be right because there is "a legacy to protect" following the success of the trilogy that he led.

The 'Uncharted' star said: "We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we've cracked it, we have a legacy to protect. The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing."

Holland continued: "This is the first time in this process that I've been part of the creative so early. It's just a process where I'm watching and learning. It's just a really fun stage for me. Like I said, everyone wants it to happen. But we want to make sure we're not overdoing the same things."

It could be a while before Tom appears as Spidey again, however, as he has several projects in the pipeline now that the Hollywood strikes have come to an end.

He said: "We're figuring it out. We're at that stage where it's post-strike, so we're waiting for those scripts to come in.

"We're giving the writers the time they need to hit the ground running. But I've got a few projects that I'm really excited about and scripts are coming in now and they're great. I read something the other day that absolutely blew my mind."