Rita Ora has joined the cast of 'He Bled Neon'.

The 33-year-old pop star will take on her latest acting role alongside Joe Cole, former NFL ace Marshawn Lynch and Jack O'Connell in the action-thriller from director Drew Kirsch.

The project marks the feature directorial debut from Kirsch - a music video director who has co-helmed the videos for the Taylor Swift songs 'You Need to Calm Down' and 'Lover' and has also worked with artists including Shakira and John Legend.

A synopsis of the picture reads: "After his estranged brother's mysterious death, Ethan's (Cole) journey to Las Vegas for the funeral unravels a dark web of crime, forcing him to confront his past as he delves into the city's gritty underworld to uncover the truth, risking everything he holds dear in the process."

Tim Cairo and Jake Gibson are writing the script from an original story by Nate Bolotin, the co-founder of producers XYZ Films, which is inspired by his experiences growing up in Sin City.

Rita has previously acted in the 'Fifty Shades' franchise and the fantasy flick 'Wonderwell' and described how she wanted to emulate the likes of Madonna and Cher by refusing to "limit" her creativity to only the music business.

The 'Let You Love Me' hitmaker said: "I’ve had 13 top ten singles in the UK without being born here, and only hard work got me here — along with the support of my family, friends and fans. So I’m determined to keep going. I want to do more films, more TV and more fashion.

"I want to create on all platforms because I grew up watching my idols like Madonna, Whitney Houston, Aaliyah, Cher and Marilyn Monroe. They showed you don’t have to stick to one thing, you can do everything. Creating isn’t limited to one department — and that’s what I love about what I do."