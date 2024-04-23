Candace Cameron Bure left Los Angeles because she "didn't feel safe" any more.

The 'Unsung Hero' actress - who has Natasha, 25, Lev, 24, and 22-year-old Maksim with husband Valeri Bure - recently confirmed she has moved away from Hollywood and she's now explained it was due to security reasons as her family have had "quite a few problems over the years" with fans taking photos and even coming up to the door of her home.

She told Fox News Digital: "We didn't feel safe anymore. And that was the biggest reason that we moved...

"It's amazing what people feel they can do. And wanting to be a part of your life in some way. Some of it is innocent, some of it wasn't. But it's quite unnerving when you're just trying to be a person and live life, and you don't know what's around the corner."

The 48-year-old star didn't reveal where she has moved to but confirmed she is still in California.

She said: "There have been all kinds of stories as to where we moved, and none of them are right. None of them. We didn't move to Nashville. We didn't move to Texas. We're actually still in California. We just moved up north. We're no longer in Los Angeles."

Candace - who grew up in Los Angeles - shot to fame when she was just 11 years old and cast as D.J. Tanner in 'Full House', and she will always be grateful to her parents for ensuring she stayed grounded by treating her like a regular youngster.

She said: "Even though I had a full-time job and we were on a show, I went home and still had to do chores and take out the trash and do homework and make sure grades were good.

"All the things that we want our kids to do and help them learn to do."

And the actress was grateful the 'Full House' set was such a "wonderful" place to work, particularly after watching the five-part docuseries 'Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV', which explored the toxic culture behind-the-scenes of many 1990s and 2000s Nickelodeon shows.

She said: "You realise that there are very different experiences in the entertainment industry.

"Some are wonderful. I had a wonderful experience. Not only were my parents wonderful, but so were the people on the show.

"We had good people around, but there's bad people in the world, and it's just so unfortunate to see that sometimes these kids got stuck with some bad people, and it's awful to watch and really heartbreaking.

"I feel so much for them and I feel for their parents because especially when you're new to the industry and you don't really know, you know, I think there are a lot of parents that want the best for their kids, but they believe everything that they're being told and they don't want to ruin it for their kids. And that's the heartbreaking part, is that they get taken advantage of, too."