A new Konami code has been found for 'Castlevania' 25 years after its release.

The iconic publisher - which has also worked on beloved franchises like 'Metal Gear' and 'Silent Hill' - had a reputation for hiding cheat codes in many of its older titles, and now fans of 1999's 'Castlevania: Legacy of Darkness' have found a previously undiscovered code.

As explained by YouTuber JupiterClimb, the code gives gamers "the definitive way to play Castlevania".

To unlock this, players simply have to put in the original code - C-Up x4, C-Down x4, C-Left x2, C-Right x2, C-Left x2, C-Right x2, L, R, Z - twice.

This will unlock all playable characters and alt uniforms, which was previously only doable by beating the entire game twice.

The code - which was discovered by 'Castlevania 64' Discord server members Moises and LiquidCat - also gives gamers access to the 'hard mode', which is accessible by hitting a save point, quitting, and reloading.

Other new codes include one that lets gamers max out their inventory, another that gives players 99 jewels, and a third which maxes out the power of weapons and sub-weapons.

Previously, the latter two codes only worked with PAL and JPN editions of the game.