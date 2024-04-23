Microsoft and Meta are teaming up on a limited edition Meta Quest VR headset "inspired by Xbox".

Neither side has shared full details of the device, but it's expected to be a skinned Meta Quest 3 paired with an Xbox controller.

In a statement, Meta said: "Xbox and Meta teamed up last year to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) to Meta Quest, letting people play Xbox games on a large 2D virtual screen in mixed reality.

"Now, we’re working together again to create a limited-edition Meta Quest, inspired by Xbox."

Taking to Instagram, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg offered more of a hint about what to expect from the headset.

He said: "[It] comes out of the box with Xbox controllers and Game Pass, so you can immediately just start playing on a big screen anywhere you go.”

The announcement comes as Meta is opening its operating system powering its Quest VR headsets up to third party hardware markers.

Although Microsoft's version seems to be more of a limited edition skin, Asus and Lenovo are working on dedicated headsets to run the Meta Horizon OS.

Meta added: "ASUS’s Republic of Gamers will use its expertise as a leader in gaming solutions to develop an all-new performance gaming headset."

And they continued: "Lenovo will draw on its experience co-designing Oculus Rift S, as well as deep expertise in engineering leading devices like the ThinkPad laptop series, to develop mixed reality devices for productivity, learning, and entertainment."