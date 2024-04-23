Jelly Roll quit social media because of cruel comments about his weight.

The 'Need a Favor' hitmaker's wife, Bunnie Xo, has called on people to show more kindness online and insisted that just because people are in the public eye, doesn't mean they can "handle" being ridiculed and subjected to hate.

Speaking on her 'Dumb Blonde' podcast, she said: "My husband got off the internet because he is so tired of being bullied about his weight, and that makes me want to cry, because he is the sweetest angel baby.

"My husband doesn’t show it to you guys, but I’m going to have a very vulnerable moment here. It hurts him.

"The internet can say whatever they want about you and they say, ‘You’re a celebrity. You’re supposed to be able to handle it.’ No we’re not. Enough is enough."

"Don’t bully people, because you never know where they are mentally. There are a lot of people who are not as strong as me, that are on the internet, and they don’t deserve to be bullied."

Bunnie vowed to "stand up for all the underdogs" and not let online comments get to her.

She said: "You’re never going to bully me. You’re never going to lie about me or my family, and I will fight to the end."

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old country singer recently revealed he has lost over 70lbs in preparation for the 2 Bears 5K with Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura next month.

He told People: "I'm probably down 70-something pounds. I've been really kicking a***, man. I'm doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week. I'm doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day. I'm eating healthy right now."

The 'Dead Man Blues' crooner has plans to keep his new regime going so he's in the best possible shape for his concerts.

He said: "I feel really good. I was thinking, I plan on losing another 100, 100-and-something [pounds]. If I feel this good down this weight, man, I can only imagine what I'm going to feel like by the time I go on tour [this summer]."