Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher won't be returning to 'That '90s Show'.

The real-life married couple reprised their 'That '70s Show' roles of Jackie and Kelso for the first series of the Netflix spin-off but the 'Black Swan' actress admitted the pair aren't planning to make an appearance in the upcoming second season.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I mean, we did our thing and they introduced our son in the show and that was, you know, [enough]."

Mila was just 14 when she was cast as Jackie and previously credited her older 'That '70s Show' co-stars, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Topher Grace and now-husband Ashton - who were all aged between 18 and 20 at the start of the programme's run - for deterring her away from drugs as a teenager.

Speaking to America's Vanity Fair, she said in a video interview: "I will say, the reason I don't do drugs, the reason I didn't get into doing drugs, all of that was because nobody on the set did.

"I looked up to them, at 14, and so the trajectory of my career, my life, could've gone any which way, but it didn't."

While the cast often "played poker on Friday nights" and "drank beer" on set, Mila never felt out of place.

She joked: "I wasn't intimidated. I had a solid ego, man."

But the 40-year-old beauty admitted she did feel in awe of the rest of the cast at times.

She added: "I don't know if it was intimidating in the sense that I didn't know who I was or lost sense of myself.

"But I must've been like, 'Wow, these kids are all so cool and they're so much older than I am.'

"We were all trying to figure ourselves out. We were all young."

Mila - who has two children with Ashton - noted her casting was unusual for the time, though she had lied about her age.

She said: "It was in the heyday of older kids playing younger kids and I was actually the age of the character.

"I'd like to make it very clear now: I did lie. You have to sign a contract before you get the job and, in my contract, I had to put an asterisk and be like, 'Studio teacher.' And they're like, 'What do you mean?' And I was like, 'Oh, P.S., I'm 14.' "