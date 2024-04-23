Former 'Fortnite' developer Donald Mustard has revealed why Nintendo characters have never featured in the game.

The title has experienced huge success since its release in 2017, which can be somewhat attributed to an extensive lineup of characters from numerous movies, TV shows and video games.

Many characters from PlayStation and Xbox titles have featured in ‘Fortnite’ but former Epic Games chief Mustard has explained that Nintendo has no interest in following suit with figures such as Samus Aran from 'Metroid'.

He told Stephen Total’s ‘Game File’: "They got really hung up on their characters showing up on platforms that weren't their platforms.”

Due to the range of consoles that ‘Fortnite’ is playable on, any Nintendo character - such as Mario for instance - would have to appear on the PlayStation and Xbox versions, something that does not sit well with the Japanese company.

Mustard said: "They would be thrilled to have Nintendo characters in Fortnite, but just only if it's on their platform.”

Nintendo characters could theoretically only appear on the Switch version of the game but Epic do not want to deny users of other consoles the chance to play with them.

Mustard said: "For me and for all of Epic, we’re like, ‘That is an absolute must. We want to make sure that Fortnite is the same experience, no matter what screen or device you're playing on.’”

Nintendo’s strategy has been demonstrated in previous games such as ‘Rocket League’, which included Mario and Luigi themed vehicles that were available exclusively to Switch gamers.