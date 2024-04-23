Mel B has confirmed ALL the Spice Girls have been invited to her wedding.

Following a report by The Sun that alleged there was some tension between Scary Spice and bandmate Geri Horner when they all reunited for Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday bash at the weekend, Mel has confirmed Geri, 51, has been invited as have Posh, Melanie C, 50, (Sporty) and 48-year-old Emma Bunton (Baby), to her upcoming nuptials with fiancé Rory McPhee.

The 48-year-old singer – who been married twice before – told Attitude magazine: "Of course, all the girls are going to be invited. There will be some leopard print!"

Mel said of their regal wedding venue: "St Paul’s Cathedral have agreed we can be married there once we have completed the paperwork and got the final blessing.

"When you’ve been married twice before, you have to meet the bishop, the dean, and explain why you want to get married. I’ve been given a few dates, but none we’ve said yes to yet. Only 30 couples a year get married there, so it’s quite a thing."

Mel had recently admitted she doesn't believe Geri is 51 years old and lies about her age.

The reality star urged people to "embrace" their ages as she claimed her bandmate was always protective of her passport when the group went on tour so no one would find out how old she actually is.

During an appearance on Olivia Attwood's 'So Wrong It's Right' podcast, Mel insisted it was "wrong" for a person to lie about their age.

The host replied: "My mum was here the other day and she said, Oh no, it's right, because I don't even know how old she is."

Mel said: "No, well no one knows how old Geri is. No one's seen her passport. I mean, I know we've travelled the world, but I still don't know how old she is.

"Well, she claims she just had her 50th birthday, but I don't believe her."