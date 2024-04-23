Bianca Censori is said to find Taylor Swift's Kim Kardashian diss song “all very amusing".

The 34-year-old pop superstar was branded a snake and a "liar" when a public dispute between her and Kim's then-husband Kanye West, 46, led to the reality TV star releasing a private telephone call between the pair - and Taylor appears to have brought the bad blood back to the surface by working Kim's name into the title of a song on her latest album, 'The Tortured Poets Department'.

In the track 'thanK you aIMee' certain letters have been capped up to spell out the name 'Kim' and the lyrics suggest Taylor is describing the aftermath of the pair's fall out.

She sings: "When I picture my hometown / There's a bronze spray-tanned statue of you / And a plaque underneath it / That threatens to push me down the stairs, at our school ...

"All that time you were throwin' punches, I was buildin' somethin' / And I can't forgive the way you made me feel / Screamed 'F*** you, Aimee" to the night sky, as the blood was gushin' / But I can't forget the way you made me heal."

She goes on to add: "And it wasn't a fair fight, or a clean kill / Each time that Aimee stomped across my gravе / And then she wrote hеadlines/ In the local paper, laughing at each baby step I'd take."

Taylor concludes by confirming she's changed the name of the woman she's singing about - further fuelling speculation the track is about Kim.

She goes on to sing: "And so I changed your name, and any real defining clues / And one day, your kid comes home singin' / A song that only us two is gonna know is about you."

Kanye's wife, Bianca, 29, is said to find it hilarious and is even said to be a fan of the 'Bad Blood' hitmaker's music.

An insider told Life and Style: “I’ve heard she likes Taylor’s music and think it’s all fair play.

“Taylor wouldn’t have written a diss track aimed at Kim if she wasn’t prepared for some sort of backlash.

“But Taylor won’t be retaliating, the song speaks for itself. She clearly doesn’t care.”

Taylor and Kanye fell out in 2016 over his song 'Famous' which included the lyric: "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that ***** famous."

Kanye claimed the singer had approved the words, but Taylor insisted she didn’t, and Kim later released a phone call between the pair which suggested the pop star had indeed given the rapper permission to use those lyrics.

Taylor is believed to have subsequently decamped to London where she spent time with her then-boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, and in a recent interview with Time magazine she claimed the incident ruined her life.

She said: "You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar.

"That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard."

She added: "[It was] a career death. Make no mistake - my career was taken away from me ... "

However, Taylor returned a year later with her 2017 album 'Reputation' which alluded to the previous year's drama.

Four years after the initial phone call leak, a longer version of the audio appeared online in 2020 which made it seem like the first release had been edited down.

At the time of the 2020 release, Kim defended her decision to share the audio on social media, insisting "I feel I'm left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying."