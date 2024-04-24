Kate Hudson found the 'Glee' set to be a "very dramatic" environment.

The 45-year-old actress played dance teacher Cassandra July in the hit TV series in 2012 and 2013, and Kate has now admitted to being surprised by the on-set dynamics.

The blonde beauty - who starred alongside the likes of Matthew Morrison, Dianna Agron and Lea Michele - said on the 'Sibling Revelry' podcast: "It was a very dramatic set.

"Well, you know, when you've got all of those personalities and all that talent and all that youth, and a lot of hormones ... it's youthful, and young."

Jenna Ushkowitz, who played Tina Cohen-Chang on 'Glee', also appeared on the podcast, and she offered a possible explanation for the "dramatic" set.

The 37-year-old actress said: "We were all very close. And yes, we had our squabbles, but we really were a family and it was easier to get along than it wasn't. And as dramatic as it was, there's so many moving parts of our show and so many cast members and so many personalities."

Meanwhile, Amber Riley recently revealed that she feels "grateful" for her 'Glee' experience.

The 38-year-old actress starred as Mercedes Jones on the hit TV series between 2009 and 2015, and she remains incredibly proud of the show, describing it as a "groundbreaking" production.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It's incredible, like, that's my family. We did something that was groundbreaking.

"I'm always grateful to 'Glee' for being the catapult for my whole entire career, and for giving me such a vast knowledge and vocabulary of music."

Amber has starred in a host of films and TV shows in recent years, and she admitted that 'Glee' has been a huge influence on her career.

She shared: "This is why I love so many different genres now, because of 'Glee'. I'm so grateful for it."