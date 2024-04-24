Tiffany Haddish hasn't "had a drink" in six months.

The 44-year-old star was charged with driving under the influence (DUI) in November, after she was found asleep in her car in the middle of an intersection in Beverly Hills, and Tiffany has now revealed that she's totally cut alcohol out of her life since her arrest.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the actress shared: "I’m very sober. I haven’t had a drink since [the incident].

"When I sit back and look at my life, everything that’s crazy that’s happened is because somebody or myself had alcohol in their system."

Tiffany admits that her "world fell apart" around the time of her arrest.

However, the Hollywood star has already bounced back from the DUI incident.

She said: "I’ve learned to take tomatoes being thrown at me and turn them into tomato sauce. And I’m going to make some spaghetti."

Tiffany has also encouraged her fans to follow her example.

The actress - who previously dated rap star Common - said: "This is my challenge to people. Stop drinking for six months and just see how your life changes.

"You’re going to have your snatched body back, you’re going to see your relationships will be better and you’ll stop dealing with people you don’t need to be dealing with.

"My issue was, I was waking up next to ugly men."

Tiffany subsequently revealed that she's been celibate for six months, too.

The 'Girls Trip' star - who was married to William Stewart between 2008 and 2013 - explained: "[Sex and alcohol] went together. With alcohol [my mind] would just be like ‘You’re horny, let's just do it.’ [Now] I be like 'nah, nope.'"