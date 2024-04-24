Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney chose to "lean into" dating rumours in order to promote their rom-com.

The 35-year-old actor played Sydney's on-screen love interest in 'Anyone but You', and speculation over their relationship status helped to catapult the movie towards box-office success.

Glen told The New York Times newspaper: "The two things that you have to sell a rom-com are fun and chemistry.

"Sydney and I have a ton of fun together, and we have a ton of effortless chemistry. That's people wanting what's on the screen off the screen, and sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit - and it worked wonderfully. Sydney is very smart."

Sydney - who is engaged to her producing partner Jonathan Davino - was fully invested in the movie, and she was thrilled with how the promotion campaign captured the public's imagination.

She shared: "I was probably keeping everybody over at Sony marketing and distribution awake at night because I couldn't stop with ideas.

"I wanted to make sure that we were actively having a conversation with the audience as we were promoting this film, because at the end of the day, they're the ones who created the entire narrative."

Meanwhile, Sydney previously revealed that she would love to work with Glen once again.

The actress remains eager to reunite with her co-star, and she's already considered several ideas for different projects.

Asked about the possibility of making another movie together, Sydney told PEOPLE: "We're dreaming up a bunch of different ideas."

'Anyone but You' grossed more than $200 million at the box office, and Sydney would love to work with Glen in the future.

The Hollywood star said: "We haven't really solidified what we want to do yet, but we're just dreaming up a bunch of different things and seeing what clicks best."