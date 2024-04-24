Khloe Kardashian isn't looking for love "at the moment".

The 39-year-old star - who has daughter True, six, and son Tatum, 20 months, with her ex-partner Tristan Thompson - is currently focused on her responsibilities as a parent, rather than looking for love.

A source told Us Weekly: "Khloe isn’t currently dating anyone, she is focused on being a mom and is very happy with that right now."

The reality star split from Tristan, 33, after his paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols.

And although she's currently single, Khloe is said to be feeling very happy with where she's currently at in her life.

The insider said: "Khloe has a very small circle of friends and family and feels supported and happy, love isn’t on her mind at the moment."

Khloe has made a concerted effort to maintain a good relationship with Tristan since their high-profile split.

Khloe previously admitted that it would've been easier for her to distance herself from the NBA star in light of his paternity scandal.

Speaking to Tmrw magazine, she explained: "With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course. But it’s way harder to be nice.

"It’s way harder when you’re really mad at someone, it’s really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, ‘Hi!'"

In 2021, it emerged that Tristan had fathered a son with Maralee - but Khloe doesn't have any regrets about how she dealt with the scandal.

She said: "I had to learn to take control of my feelings.

"There were so many times that my feelings got control of me and I was impulsive and I tweeted something or posted something and things that you regret. But in my opinion, I’ll never regret being a nice person."