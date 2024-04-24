Lisa Vanderpump has rubbished Jax Taylor's recent criticism of 'Vanderpump Rules'.

The 44-year-old star claimed that the hit TV show is "scripted" - but Lisa has now slammed Jax, observing that he often "doesn't make any sense".

Lisa, 63, told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I think it's absolutely ridiculous to say 'scripted'. Nobody can write a script like 'Vanderpump Rules'.

"Oh my goodness. Maybe what Jax says is scripted. Maybe he sits at home, in his little bedroom and writes his own scripts. Well, what do I know? Anyway, for the most part, anything Jax says doesn't make any sense to me."

Jax - who is currently starring in 'The Valley', a spin-off series of 'Vanderpump Rules' - recently described the hit reality series as "fake".

Jax said during a viewing party for the spin-off series: "Don't get me wrong, when we started, it was awesome. About seasons one through six, it was organic, it was real. Now everybody starts to have money, now it becomes fake."

However, Jax subsequently backtracked on his claims.

During an appearance on the 'When Reality Hits' podcast, Jax said: "I have a big mouth, and it gets me in trouble from time to time.

"I regretfully went on a rant about how 'Vanderpump Rules' is scripted. I’m incredibly embarrassed by that."

Meanwhile, Jax split from Brittany Cartwright earlier this year, and she recently urged her estranged husband to "fix some things" before they give their romance another try.

Brittany - who married Jax in 2019 - told Us Weekly: "Things are in his hands if he’s going to fix some things in our relationship, so we will see."

Brittany actually believes that her husband needs to attend therapy sessions.

She said: "I’m not seeing enough effort from his side.

"He needs to go to therapy."