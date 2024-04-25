Ryan Seacrest has split from Aubrey Paige.

The 49-year-old TV star and Aubrey, 27, have decided to call time on their romance after three years together, with a source explaining that the former couple "mutually decided to break up".

Speaking to PEOPLE, an insider close to the duo said: "After three beautiful years together, Ryan and Aubrey have mutually decided to part ways.

"They plan to stay in each other’s lives as good friends and support one another’s endeavours."

A representative of the TV personality has also confirmed the news to PEOPLE.

The former couple began their relationship back in 2021. But Ryan and Aubrey always made a concerted effort to keep their romance out of the spotlight.

Despite this, Aurbrey took to social media in 2023, as Ryan ended his six-year run as the co-host of 'Live' with Kelly Ripa.

She wrote online at the time: "Ryan, never have I ever met a more inspiring man… You make it look so easy, but the truth is there is just nobody quite like you. I am so beyond proud of you. Not just for your work ethic, but for your caring heart and the genuine love that you give to others. (sic)"

Aubrey also took to social media in 2021, after news of their romance first became public.

The actress heaped praise on Ryan, as the duo celebrated New Year together.

Alongside some loved-up photos, the brunette beauty wrote on Instagram: "Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man [heart emojis] Wishing everyone love, happiness, safety and health in 2022 [celebration emoji] (sic)"