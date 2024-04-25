Courteney Cox split from Johnny McDaid after one minute of a therapy session.

The 59-year-old actress and Johnny, 47, have been together since 2013 - but Courteney has recalled being blindsided by the musician during a therapy session five years ago.

During an appearance on the 'Minnie Questions' podcast, she shared: "I didn't know it was coming."

Johnny declared that he was splitting from Courteney after just one minute of the session.

However, the celebrity duo subsequently reunited and Courteney now acknowledges that it was a major turning point in their relationship.

The Hollywood star said: "I'm so thankful for that break-up because when we got back together it was a different relationship, but also because it really taught me how I operated in the world - what were the things from my childhood that I needed."

Courteney believes self-reflection and therapy have been hugely beneficial for her.

The actress - who was married to David Arquette between 1999 and 2013 - shared: "Whether it was to be adored by men. Things that I didn't know how to let go to be in a relationship. To not take things personally. My boundaries, I just went into myself and I had a great therapist."

Meanwhile, Courteney previously admitted to being attracted by Johnny's intelligence.

The actress revealed that she loves numerous things about the musician, including his intellect and his "morals".

Courteney - who is best known for playing Monica Geller on 'Friends' - told PEOPLE: "He's a great advice-giver.

"I love his heart, his intentions. His morals. He's extremely talented and obviously musical, but he's a poet and a writer.

"He's just so smart, and I find that really sexy. And then he is gorgeous."