Will Young has recalled an "awful" encounter with Julia Roberts, which still leaves him breaking out in a sweat when he tells the story.

The 45-year-old singer shot to fame when he won the 2002 inaugural series of talent show 'Pop Idol', and five years later he met the Hollywood actress backstage at the LA BAFTAs, but Will became "a bit tongue-tied" while speaking to 'Pretty Woman' star.

Speaking on 'The One Show', he said: "I was singing at the LA BAFTAs. She was in the dressing room and I get a bit tongue-tied and I just was looking at her and thinking, 'Oh god, that's Julia Roberts,' and all I had in my head was the 'Pretty Woman' theme tune.

"Then she said, 'You're the guy from 'American Idol', and I said, 'No, 'Pop Idol'.'

"Then I said, 'Wouldn't it be funny if it was called Pup Idol and everyone brought their puppies?

"She just looked at me.

"I know. It's really odd. Her assistant just moved her away.

"I'm actually sweating telling this story.

"I started sweating and the make-up artist was like, 'God, you're sweating quite a lot.'

"And I said, 'Yeah I know, I'm fine. It's just so hot.'

"It was just awful."

Despite the awkward moment, Will is still happy to regale the tale.

He added: "I think people need to hear these stories."

While Will doesn't mind telling all about his awkward experience with the 'Notting Hill' actress, the 'Leave Right Now' hitmaker previously admitted he isn't a fan of being asked about Simon Cowell, who he clashed with on 'Pop Idol'.

Speaking to Attitude magazine in 2021, he said: "What question do I hate being asked in interviews? It’s normally a question about Simon Cowell.

"That’s like asking a question about Voldemort, do you know what I mean?

"But Voldemort’s way more interesting."