Princess Beatrice's ex-boyfriend Paolo Liuzzo has been found dead aged 41.

Police are said to have found Paolo after they were called to a room at the citizenM Miami Worldcenter hotel at 3.22pm on February 7th, and the time of death was given as 3.34pm.

Officer Michael Vega, of the Miami Police Department told The Sun newspaper: "It was investigated as an overdose death.

"The investigation is open and ongoing."

Paolo's official cause of death has not been disclosed, due to Florida legislation.

Beatrice, 35 - the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, the Duchess of York - started dating Paolo in 2005 when she was 17.

Their relationship went public when he attended Beatrice's family ski trip to Verbier, Switzerland, in 2006, but the pair went their separate ways later that year.

His body was flown back to Long Island, New York, and a funeral took place on February 16th.

The princess is said to have been told of her ex-boyfriend's death just weeks after her mother was diagnosed with skin cancer.

Sarah previously said of Paolo: "We all have our own journeys and have to learn our way, but Beatrice is a sensible girl, soon to be 18, with many friends including Paolo."

Paolo was charged with manslaughter in 2002 following the death of a fellow student at the College of the Holy Cross, but it was later downgraded to assault and battery, and he served 100 hours community service.

Beatrice married multi-millionaire property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 40, in 2020, and the pair have a two-year-old daughter, Sienna.