Billie Eilish has revealed her "safety was compromised" during "scary" moments with fans at her home.

The 22-year-old singer has opened up about the downside of fame, and revealed as well as having a protective pit bull called Shark, she also has security guards, and she became "resentful of her life" due to the threats.

She told Rolling Stone magazine: “It’s not in the job description, for sure.

“I had really scary things happen in my personal life and my safety was compromised a couple of times, and that’s a big part of my life.

"That is something I just have to live with. But I don’t know, it really made me resentful of my life, when you can’t even be in your own house.”

The 'bad guy' hitmaker didn't go into detail about any of the specific experiences.

However, she did get very candid when asked about what helps her "decompress" from the stress in her life.

She said: "Sex. I basically talk about sex any time I possibly can. That’s literally my favorite topic.

"My experience as a woman has been that it’s seen in such a weird way. People are so uncomfortable talking about it, and weirded out when women are very comfortable in their sexuality and communicative in it.

"I think it’s such a frowned-upon thing to talk about, and I think that should change. You asked me what I do to decompress? That ... can really, really save you sometimes, just saying. Can’t recommend it more, to be real.”

Billie - who is one of the world's best-selling musicians - previously suggested that most people would struggle to relate to her experience of fame.

She told the BBC: "It's like trying to explain a colour that doesn't exist."

In 2019, Katy Perry urged Billie to call her if she wanted to talk to someone who understood the pressures of fame.

The 'No Time to Die' hitmaker added: "I should call her up. At the time I just didn't believe her. It was already so crazy. I couldn't imagine it being crazier."